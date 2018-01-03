New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) As many as 139 corruption and criminal cases have been registered against bureaucrats, diplomats and revenue officers since January 2014 till last November, the government said today.

CBI has registered these 139 cases against officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) during January 2014 and November 2017, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"In order to speed up disposal of the case pending trial, 92 additional special courts for CBI has been set up," he said. PTI AKV ASK ASK .

