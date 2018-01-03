Sikar/Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) At least 19 people, including four women and two children, were killed and 18 others injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said today.

Eleven people were today killed and 12 others injured when a Rajasthan Public Transport service (RPTS) bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 11, they said.

The bus driver was trying to overtake another bus when it collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital in Fatehpur where 11 people, including a woman, were declared brought dead, they said.

Eight of the deceased have been identified as Barkat Ali, Mani Ram, Sirajuddin, Noparam, Rajendra, Gopiram, Shakeel and Surendra, the police said.

Of the 12 injured, three critically, were referred to a hospital in Jaipur, they said.

Sikar collector Naresh Kumar Thakral, Superintendent of Police Vinit Kumar and other officers reached the spot.

In another incident, eight people were killed and six others injured when their tempo collided with a truck in Renwal area in Jaipur district last night, the police said.

The victims were returning home in Chomu town after attending a wedding function, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu Pareek, Mohammad Ali (36), Shareef (45), Shama Bano (35), Gulshan Bano (56), Firoz (35) and Rihan (9) and Aahil (3), the police said.

