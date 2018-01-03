2 nabbed with one kg heroin in Nawanshahr
Published: 03rd January 2018
Last Updated: 03rd January 2018 07:17 PM | A+A A- |
Nawanshahr, Jan 3 (PTI) The Punjab police today arrested two persons with 1 kg heroin estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.
Sukhwinder Singh alias Billu, a resident of Maula Wahidpur, and Daljit Singh, a resident of Chak Rauta, both villages under Garhshankar police station, were arrested near Neelowal village while they were travelling in a car, police said.
On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were nabbed, they said, adding one kg of heroin was recovered from them.
A case against them has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Rahon police station.
While Singh was already booked in a murder case and two cases of narcotic smuggling, two cases are also pending against Sukhwinder Singh, police said. PTi COR VSD TIR .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.