Nawanshahr, Jan 3 (PTI) The Punjab police today arrested two persons with 1 kg heroin estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the international market.

Sukhwinder Singh alias Billu, a resident of Maula Wahidpur, and Daljit Singh, a resident of Chak Rauta, both villages under Garhshankar police station, were arrested near Neelowal village while they were travelling in a car, police said.

On seeing the police, they tried to flee but were nabbed, they said, adding one kg of heroin was recovered from them.

A case against them has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Rahon police station.

While Singh was already booked in a murder case and two cases of narcotic smuggling, two cases are also pending against Sukhwinder Singh, police said. PTi COR VSD TIR .

