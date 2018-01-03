New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Over 20 spa centres in north Delhi were sealed today after they were found to be running without valid trade licence, the area's civic body today said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said a survey has been undertaken by its Public Health Department in localities of Prashant Vihar, Guru Hari Kishan Nagar, and variou sectors of Rohini, among other places.

"23 spa centres were sealed today with the help of local police. These centres were being run without obtaining valid trade license from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation," a senior NDMC official said.

Around 50 such trades have been identified which were found running such businesses unauthorisedly in these areas and action has been initiated against them as per the DMC Act, 1957.

The work of survey in other areas is still ongoing and notices are being issued, and necessary action will follow based on the reply received, he said.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal today asked municipal commissioner Madhup Vyas to examine the feasibility of adopting the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in maintenance of parks, whereby a corner of a park can be leased out to some entities, for installing small kiosks.

"So, a milk parlour, or a grocery corner can be put up in a 12' x 12' space," a senior NDMC official said. PTI KND KIS .

