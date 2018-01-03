Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) JK Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said three districts of Leh, Kargil and Srinagar have been declared open defecation free (ODF).

"As part of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) initiatives, works are underway to establish solid waste management facilities in all towns. Three districts of Leh, Kargil and Srinagar have been declared ODF. Gulmarg is in the process of being certified as open defecation free," he said in response to a question raised by MLC Surinder Kumar Choudhary at the state council.

The minister said under the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in the state on October 2, 2014, various initiatives have been taken to make the state garbage-free.

He informed the council that funds to the tune of Rs 39.62 crore have been released by the Centre till date.

Listing the achievements under the mission, the deputy chief minister said against a target of 94,091 Individual Household Toilets (IHHTs), 8,742 toilets have been constructed and the work on 12,501 toilets was in progress.

Singh added that against the target of constructing 2,078 seats for Community, Public Janta Toilets (CT/PTs), 1,271 have been completed and 695 are under construction.

The BJP leader also said that the government has targeted to set up solid waste management facility in all urban areas of the state. He said nine projects in this regard have been tendered and work on one has been started.

He said Rs 1,055.62 lakh have been released to the implementing agencies, out of which Rs 176.63 lakh will be spent on advertisement and publicity of the scheme. PTI AB SRY .

