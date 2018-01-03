Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) The anti-corruption vigilance wing of Odisha Police during 2017 has registered 504 criminal cases against 1061 people including 613 public servants and 448 private persons, official sources said today.

This includes 161 trap cases, 110 disproportionate assets cases, 223 misappropriation cases and 10 cases under essential commodities act against 63 class-I officers, 63 class-II officers, 476 class-III employees, 11 class-IV employees and 448 private persons, they said.

During the last year, 161 trap cases have been registered against 177 persons including 172 public servants and 5 private persons.

As per the disproportionate assets (DA) cases, the vigilance in 2017, registered 110 DA cases against 165 persons including 112 public servants and 53 private persons.

The total disproportionate assets in all the 110 DA cases has been calculated as Rs 67.30 crore.

Similarly, the Vigilance wing has also registered 223 misappropriation cases relating to misappropriation of public money against 703 persons including 327 public servants and 376 private persons involving misappropriation of public funds amounting to Rs 21.64 crore.

During the year 2017, 35 public servants including two Class-I officers, nine Class-II officers and 24 Class III employees were dismissed from service following their conviction in Vigilance cases. PTI AAM RG .

