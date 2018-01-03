Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) The Punjab government will organise 'Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign' in April and May under which about 75 lakh children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years would be immunized.

According to state's Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra instructions in this regard have been issued to all civil surgeons.

The health department is conducting awareness activities about the vaccination campaign to ensure 100 per cent immunization of the children in the state, he said in a release.

"A plan to protect the children from preventive diseases which are infectious and transferable between the infants and children has also been chalked out," said Mohindra. PTI SUN TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.