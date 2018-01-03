Air Commodore MS Awana assumes Command, Air Force Station
Published: 03rd January 2018
Last Updated: 03rd January 2018 08:02 PM | A+A A- |
Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Air Commodore M S Awana today assumed the command of Air Force Station, Tambaram, here.
Awana succeeds S Shrinivas, an official release said.
Prior to taking up the new role, he has held various responsibilities including Command of a Fighter Squadron and a Fighter Base.
Awana, who was given a cermonial parade on assuming office, is a qualified flying instructor and has over 3,600 hours of flying on various aircraft including MiG-21 and MiG-29, the release said.
He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Air Force in 1987, it added.PTI VIJ BN .
