Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Air Commodore M S Awana today assumed the command of Air Force Station, Tambaram, here.

Awana succeeds S Shrinivas, an official release said.

Prior to taking up the new role, he has held various responsibilities including Command of a Fighter Squadron and a Fighter Base.

Awana, who was given a cermonial parade on assuming office, is a qualified flying instructor and has over 3,600 hours of flying on various aircraft including MiG-21 and MiG-29, the release said.

He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Air Force in 1987, it added.PTI VIJ BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.