Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) Singer Ariana Grande has teased she could come up with a new album this year.

The record will be a follow-up of her LP 'Beautiful Woman', which came out in 2016.

The 24-year-old singer gave her fans a sneak peak from the recording studio on social media and suggested new material could be on the way.

In the clip, uploaded to Instagram, Grande can be heard humming.

"See you next year", she wrote alongside the snippet.

Early last year, the singer revealed she was working on new music after a fan account had posted a "very old or fake" picture suggesting she was in the studio again. PTI SHD RDS .

