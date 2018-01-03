brand ambassador Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Guinness World Record holder singer Kesiraju Srinivas, popularly known as 'Ghazal Srinivas', has been suspended as the brand ambassador of the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and Save Temples organisation following his arrest on sexual harassment charge.

He was arrested here yesterday for allegedly sexually harassing a female employee of a private radio channel managed by him.

"Because of the allegations of sexual harassment filed against Dr Ghazal Srinivas by one of the female employees, Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution to suspend Dr Ghazal Srinivas as brand ambassador of Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and Save Temples organisation effective immediately," a statement made by GHHF president Prakasarao Velagapudi on its website said today.

"We are really surprised and shocked to hear the allegations of sexual harassment in our India office," the statement said.

According to police, the woman, in a complaint filed on December 29, accused Srinivas, who sings ghazals in Telugu, of harassment.

After his arrest yesterday, the singer was remanded in judicial custody till January 12.

Srinivas, however, had denied the allegations against him.

"I respect women...I treated the complainant like my daughter. It is untrue that I harassed her," he said.

Srinivas (51) found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records after becoming the first person to sing a song in most languages. He recorded the track 'Golden Dreams of Gandhiji' in 125 languages. PTI SJR NSK .

