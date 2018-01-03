Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Luxury carmaker Audi India today reported a muted 2 per cent volume growth selling 7,876 units in 2017 despite the German giant rolling out 10 models, including the Q3, A5 Cabriolet and the S5 among others.

Interestingly, this is for the first time in the past three years that the Volkswagen group company has announced its sales numbers here, where it was the market leader between 2012 and 2014, as the rival compatriot Mercedes-Benz unseated it in 2015.

"We delivered 7, 876 cars in the domestic market in 2017," Audi India said in a release today. Incidentally, 2017 also marked 10 years of its presence here.

"With 7,876 deliveries to customers in 2017, we have increased our sales by 2 per cent while earning a profitable growth for our dealer partners," Audi India head Rahil Ansari said in the statement.

In comparison to the rivals the numbers pale as Merc, the country's largest luxury carmaker, reported its best-ever volume growth with a 20 per cent jump at 11,869 units during the first nine months of 2017, which was 90 per cent of its 2016 volume, while the No 2 player, BMW recorded 17 percent spike in sales at 7,138.

The year saw 10 launches from Audi, including the A3 sedan, A3 Cabriolet, Q3, A4 TDI, Q7 40 TFSI, A5, A5 Cabriolet and the S5 among others.

"We are now looking forward to the launch the new generation Q5 this month. Apart from this, we promise to bring some more exhilarating cars this year, when we will rollout some of our most exhilarating products," Ansari added. PTI IAS BEN BEN .

