Sivakasi (TN), Jan 3 (PTI) A day-long bandh was observed today here in support of the fireworks industry which has been on an indefinite closure since December 26 demanding exemption of fireworks from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act.

Most of the shops, hotels, vegetable markets in the country's fireworks hub remained closed while autorickshaws and taxis stayed off the roads in response to the bandh called by various bodies and supported by various political parties.

Around 2,000 workers of the fireworks units took out a rally and held a demonstration in front of the local Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) office, police said.

About 860 fireworks factories and ancillary units, employing around eight lakh workers, are taking part in the shut down called by the All India Federation of Fireworks Associations (AIFFA) which entered the ninth day today.

They are also demanding expeditious hearing of a public interest litigation petition pending in the Supreme Court seeking a nation-wide ban on firecrackers to protect the environment.

The manufacturers here, which meet 85 per cent of the country's fireworks demand, say that in view of the pendency of PIL, traders have not been placing orders and paying advance, which used to help them as working capital.

Stating that there was an apprehension that the court could ban fireworks, they want the central and state governments to protect their livelihood.

The apex court had on October 9 said that no firecrackers would be sold in the Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year while banning its sale till November 1. PTI SSN VS .

