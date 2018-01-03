Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) The bandh called by Dalit organisations largely remained peaceful in Thane barring sporadic incidents of stone pelting and damaging public transport buses.

Traffic was affected on Ghodbunder Road--a crucial link used by vehicles coming from Bhiwandi and Nashik to connect with western express highway--as demonstrators blocked many arterial roads to Thane railway station.

The bandh was called by Dalit and Left organisations under Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar to protest the dalit-Maratha clashes in Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

In Thane city, protesters moved in large groups at various places carrying flags and raising slogans.

The movement of trains was stopped by demonstrators who blocked railway tracks at Thane station in afternoon for some time.

According to police, the bandh was by and large remained peaceful.

Thane Municipal Transport Services Manager Sandeep Malvi said at least six buses were damaged by miscreants since last night in Check Naka, Wagle Estate, Cidco bus stop, Ambedkar Road areas.

A large group of protesters blocked vehicular movement by placing a blockade at Mulund checkpost.

The bandh was peaceful in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in neighbouring Palghar district.

Educational institutes remained closed today in view of the bandh.

A large deployment of police personnel ensured that the bandh passed off peacefully. PTI CORR NSK .

