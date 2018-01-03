Kolhapur (Eds: With additional inputs) Pune/Kolhapur, Jan 3 (PTI) The bandh called by Dalit organisations to protest the Bhima Koregaon violence largely remained peaceful in the city, barring a few incidents of stone pelting on public transport buses and a road blockade in Pimpri in the district.

The day-long shutdown received a mixed response in the city where shops remained partially open throughout the day.

Dalit organisations held separate morchas to the district collectorate in the city.

"Barring four to five incidents in which buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) were stoned by anti-social elements in Sukhsagar Nagar and Singhgad Road and one rasta roko in Pimpri, overall bandh in the city was largely incident-free," said ACP (South/North Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar.

He said police was in the process of registering cases against those indulged in hooliganism and stone pelting.

However, it cannot be immediately ascertained whether any passengers were injured in the incidents.

A large number of police personnel was deployed across the city and in sensitive areas.

Some dalit organisations tried to take out a morcha to the house of ad Hindu Ekta Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote, but were prevented by the police from doing so.

Ekbote and another Hindutva outfit leader Sambhaji Bhide were yesterday booked under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for allegedly orchestrating the violence in Bhima Koregaon village and nearby areas on January 1.

According to PMPNL, a total of 50 buses were stoned by miscreants in different parts of the city since Tuesday morning.

Almost 80 per cent services of the Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were disrupted due to protests.

Though no holiday was declared today, several private schools remained shut as a precautionary measure.

Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) officials said the supply of vegetables reduced by 20 per cent.

"On an average, we receive 1000 trucks of vegetables and agriculture produce from various parts of the state per day. However, the supply dropped 20 per cent today due to the bandh," an APMC officer-bearer said.

An examination for Master of Pharmacy, supposed to be held today, was postponed by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Some protesters tried to block expressway near Urse toll plaza near Pune, but police cleared the highway in 30 minutes.

In a western Maharashtra city of Kolhapur, the bandh took a violent turn as mobs attacked shops and vehicles at various locations in the city throughout the day and set a vehicle on fire in Shahupuri area.

Stones were hurled at many public and private transport buses.

Tension escalated after Dalit activists and Shiv Sena workers came face to face at some spots.

Condemning the Bhima Koregaon violence, Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar said the buses were damaged by "hooligans" and held the Maharashtra government responsible for the strife.

At around 10 A.M, Dalit workers assembled at Bindu Chowk area and took out a rally.

Kolhapur-Gargoti and Kolhapur-Panhala roads were blocked at Shelewdi and Shivaji Bridge.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Dasara Chowk and C.P.R Hospital areas of the city.

A mob tried to attack the office of a local newspaper but police prevented them from doing so.

A separate group attacked shops, kiosks and vehicles on Station Road and in Shahupuri area.

Section 144 was imposed in the city by the police banning the assembly of more than four people.

At few places, vandals were beaten up by people.

Around seven people, including some police personnel, were injured in various incidents, an official said. PTI SPK CORR BNM NSK .

