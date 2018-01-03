Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1630 hrs.

BOM9 MH-LD BANDH Mumbai: Maharashtra bandh, called to protest the violence against an event to mark 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle, turns violent, with rail and road traffic disrupted in the city.

BOM11 GA-LD AIRCRAFT Panaji: A MiG29K fighter aircraft veers off the runway before catching fire inside the INS Hansa naval base in Goa while its pilot disembarks safely.

LGB2 GJ-COURT-ISHRAT-IB Ahmedabad: Two Intelligence Bureau officials challenge the summons issued to them by a magistrate's court here in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. PTI KRK KRK .

