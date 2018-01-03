Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) Music icons such as Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are all set headline this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The two-weekend music gala kicks off on April 13 and ends on April 22.

Coachella 2018 marks Beyonce's return after she skipped the event due to her pregnancy last year. Lady Gaga filled in for the "Lemonade" singer in 2017.

While this will be Eminem's debut at the Sunday line-up, The Weeknd had first performed at the festival in 2012.

The announcement was made on the music gala's official Twitter account.

In addition to the three headliners, the line-up also includes French Montana, Alan Walker, Soulwax, Kygo, War on Drugs, Jamiroquai, rappers Cardi B and Post Malone, R&B artistes SZA and Miguel, and newly minted rock hitmakers Portugal. The Man. PTI RDS RDS .

