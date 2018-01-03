New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Cabinet today approved an agreement signed between India and Belgium to increase cooperation in the field of information and communication technology.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Belgium on Cooperation in the field of Information Communication Technology and Electronics," an official statement said.

The agreement was signed between the two countries during the state visit of King Philippe of the Belgium to India on November 7, 2017.

"The MoU intends cooperation between India and Belgium including sharing of best practices in the area of ICT&E policy, digital agenda technology and research with special emphasis on developing ICT&E manufacturing and services, e- governance...cyber security and to resolve issues of data adequacy, market access, trade and services," the statement said.

Belgium is India's second largest trade partner within the European Union (EU) and has expertise in the communication technology sector especially in the field of e-Governance and electronic ID card and Tax on web etc.

"During Prime Minister's visit to Brussels in March 2016 to attend the EU Summit and bilateral dialogue with Belgium, it was proposed to sign an MOU in IT and Electronics sector between India and Belgium," the statement said.

Thereafter, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology had a meeting on February 7, 2017 in New Delhi with the delegation led by Belgium's deputy prime minister Alexander De Croo on areas of mutual interest.

"During the meeting, both sides affirmed their commitment to work together for digital empowerment of people on Digital India and Digital Belgium," the statement said. PTI PRS MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.