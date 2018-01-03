New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Union Cabinet today gave its ex-post facto approval for a pact signed between India and the US for co-hosting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in India.

The MoU delineated the responsibilities, areas of co- operation, including logistics and venue related requirements between the parties for smooth conduct of the summit, an official statement said today.

According to the statement, the GES-2017 provided excellent opportunity to entrepreneurs and investors to have meetings with global industry leaders, networking sessions, pitching competitions, strategic workshops and sector-specific programmes for forging new collaborations.

The summit provided a forum to enhance economic opportunities to young entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs and marginalised groups in the long run, it noted.

The GES-2017 was held in Hyderabad from November 28-30, 2017.

It was attended by more than 1,500 registered delegates from 150 countries in addition to CEOs of MNCs, policy makers and government officials. PTI BKS MKJ .

