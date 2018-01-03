New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The CBI today arrested an income tax officer posted in Mumbai when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an assessee on the promise of helping him in a tax-related matter.

Ulhas Lokhande posted at the income tax office in Bandra Kurla Complex was caught red-handed by the CBI, agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.

He said it was alleged that he had demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for helping in assessment of tax liability.

The demand was reduced to Rs 1 lakh during negotiation, the spokesperson said. PTI ABS SMN .

