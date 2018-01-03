Raipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Rajandgaon district police in Chhattisgarh today hosted marriage of a surrendered woman Naxal and gave job to her husband at a petrol pump as a wedding gift.

Savitri Vishwakarma alias Reshma (18), who had surrendered before police in 2014, tied knot with a man of her own community, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

The marriage was held in a traditional manner in Gayatri Mandir of Rajnandgaon town and attended by officials from police, NGO workers and some surrendered Naxals.

Savitri, a native of Tamoda village in Durgkondal tehsil of the neighbouring Kanker district, was forcefully inducted into the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2013 when she was 13 years old, Agrawal said.

She was initially working as a member of Pallemadi LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists on Rajnandgaon-Kanker border. Fed up with Maoist violence and ill treatment by senior cadres, she laid down arms before Rajanandgaon police in 2014. Since then, the district police was looking after her like a daughter and also sponsored her studies, he said.

She was also given an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as a part of the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he said.

Frustrated with her move, ultras had also killed her father, the officer said.

The superintendent of police presented gift to the newly-wed couple and also gave job to her husband at the Rajnandgaon police petrol pump.

According to the SP, the move was an attempt to encourage Naxals to quit the banned outfit to join the mainstream and live a normal life. PTI TKP NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.