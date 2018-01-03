Amritsar, Jan 3 (PTI) Inderpreet Singh Chadha, the son of former president of charitable-cum-educational body Chief Khalsa Dewan Charanjit Singh Chadha, today committed suicide here, police said.

Police Commissioner S S Srivastava said Inderpreet killed himself with his licensed weapon inside his SUV at DR Enclave colony, near the Shri Guru Ramdas international airport, where he had gone to meet some relatives.

Immediately after the incident, he was moved to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Earlier, Indepreet was booked for criminal intimidation along with his father and had secured anticipatory bail. He joined police investigation yesterday.

Inderpreet was also the vice president of Chief Khalsa Dewan but was removed from the trust along with his father.

Charanjit Singh Chadha was removed by the trust members after a purported objectionable video clip of his with a female principal had appeared.

He had described video as "concocted" and "manufactured", but was booked under relevant sections of the law after the principal filed a police complaint, alleging Chadda pressured him into the "immoral act" threatening to get her removed from the job. PTI COR VSD TIR .

