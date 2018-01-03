Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Charuchandra College will reopen tomorrow after declaring an indefinite shutdown in the morning hours today.

The shutdown was withdrawn after Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he was neither favoured the gherao of the Principal by students or the subsequent decision of the college management to go for indefinite closure of the institution.

Chatterjee told reporters the college should not have taken a unilateral decision of closing down and should have apprised the Higher Education department about the situation last night itself.

"The indefinite closure notice at the college entrance has been withdrawn and classes will resume from tomorrow," a college Governing body spokesman said after Chatterjee made the statement.

Earlier in the morning, the college authorities announced the closure after a section of the students agitated at the principal's chamber and gheraoed the teaching and non-teaching staff from 2 pm to 8.15 pm yesterday.

Ghosh was not available for comments after the notice was withdrawn from the college gate this afternoon.

A spokesperson of the students' union told PTI, "The college authorities informed us the classes will resume from tomorrow. We will sit with the Governing Committee very soon to discuss all outstanding issues, including security of girl students and preventing entry of outsiders." PTI SUS JM .

