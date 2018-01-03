New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The local chemical market remained subdued in the national capital today as prices moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled near previous levels.

Traders said adequate stocks position against negligible enquiries from consuming industries kept chemical prices around previous levels.

Following are today's quotations: Ammonium chloride (50 kg) Rs 950-1,800, acetic acid (1kg) Rs 53-57, ammonia bicarb (25 kg) Rs 500-600, boric acid technical (50 kg) Rs 3,900-4,600, borex granular (50 kg) Rs 2,200-2,600, caustic soda flake (50 kg) Rs 2,350-2,450, citric acid (50 kg) (China) Rs 3,300-4,200, citric acid deshi (50 kg) Rs 3,600-4,500, camphor slab (1 kg) Rs 580, camphor powder (1kg) Rs 530, glycerin (1 kg) Rs 80-150, hexamine (1kg) Rs 100, hydrogen peroxide (1 kg) Rs 30-50, menthol crystal bold (per kg) Rs 2,060, menthol flake (1 kg) Rs 1,925 and mentha oil (1kg) Rs 1,790, paraffin wax (1 kg) Iran Rs 85-90, paraffin wax (1 kg) China Rs 85-95, paraffin wax (1 kg) Indian Rs 85-88, soda ash (50 kg) (Tata) Rs 1,330, soda ash (50 kg) (Gujarat) Rs 1,330, soda ash (50 kg) (DCW) Rs 1,320, soda ash (50 kg) (Birla) Rs 1,320, soda Hydro sulphate (1 kg) Rs 115-145, sodium hydro sulphite (1 kg) kalali Rs 130, sodium hydro sulphite (1 kg) (China) Rs 130, sodium hydro sulphite safolite (1 kg) Rs 180-200, sodium silicate (50 kg) Rs 1,100-1,500, sodium nitrate (50 kg) Rs 2,200-2,400, sodium nitrite (50 kg) Rs 2,600-2,800, sodium bio-carbonate-tata (50 kg) Rs 1,450, stable bleaching powder-chambal (25 kg) Rs 390, tartaric acid-France (1 kg) Rs 520, thymol (1 kg) Rs 400-500, titanium dioxide (1 kg) Rs 168-235, oxalic acid (pcpl) 50 kg Rs 2,700-2,800 and zinc oxide (Kg) 170-250. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS MKJ .

