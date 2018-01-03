Jamshedpur, Jan 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today asked people to imbibe the teachings of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh.

Guru Govind Singh had conceptualised an ideal society that was free from all differences like lower and upper caste and taught us an art of living, Das said while taking part in the Prakash Mahotsav organised by the Sikh Community at Kadma Gurudwara here.

The chief minister asked people to take pledge on this occasion to create a society of harmony and goodwill and follow his teachings to ensure welfare of the society, according to an official release here.

The teachings of Guru Govind Singh, who had sacrificed his life for the cause of the society and culture, is still relevant and we should imitate his footstep to create a society of harmony and goodwill, Das said.

The chief minister said Jharkhand has been moving fast on the track of development as the state has been blessed with abundance of mineral-resources.

Das expressed hope that Jharkhand would be at par with the developed states of the country by 2022. PTI BS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.