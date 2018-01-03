Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) The cooperative sugar mills in Haryana have crushed 127.74 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 11.53 lakh quintals of sugar so far during the ongoing crushing season, an official said today.

Cooperative sugar mill Shahabad has so far crushed the maximum of 22.58 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 2.16 lakh quintals of sugar, the Sugarfed spokesman said.

Cooperative sugar mill Rohtak has crushed 19.70 lakh quintals of sugarcane, producing over 1.72 lakh quintals of sugar.

They are followed by Kaithal (13.52 lakh quintals of sugarcane, 1.24 lakh quintals of sugar), Meham (12.89 lakh quintals of sugarcane, 1.12 lakh quintals of sugar) and Karnal (crushed 11.86 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced over 1.10 lakh quintals of sugar), among others.

So far, the average recovery of sugar from cooperative sugar mills has been 9.45 per cent. PTI VSD ABM .

