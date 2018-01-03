Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) With an eye on the panchayat polls in West Bengal, the CPI(M) is planning to form a bigger platform of secular and democratic forces to take on the TMC and BJP and bring in more youths at various tiers of leadership.

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary, Surya Kanta Mishra while addressing a programme today stressed on the need for strengthening the party organisation in the districts.

"We need to strengthen the unity among our Left allies and need to form broader unity of Left and secular forces to take on the anti-democratic and fascist forces like BJP and TMC", Mishra said.

The CPI(M) state leadership is presently conducting conferences in various districts as prelude to state conference to bring in more youths into the leadership.

"We want to infuse fresh and young blood at various stages of leadership. Aged leaders who are suffering from various ailments and want to be relieved from duties will be replaced by young leaders," a senior CPI(M) leaders said. PTI PNT RG .

