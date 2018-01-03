Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) CRPF Director-General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited the camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir where three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed five paramilitary personnel in a pre-dawn attack on Sunday.

Bhatnagar was briefed on the counter operation launched by the troopers following the attack, a CRPF spokesman said.

The operation lasted for nearly 36 hours and ended last evening with the recovery of the body of the third militant.

The bodies of two terrorists had been recovered on Sunday.

"The DG took stock of the buildings and the incident site. He was briefed about the sequence of events and how all the three terrorists were neutralised and what roles were played by different (security) teams," he said.

Bhatnagar praised the bravery of the officers and the jawans who participated in the operation, the spokesman said.

He honoured them with the DG's Commendation Disc and Certificate. Cash rewards were also given to the jawans, the spokesman said.

Five CRPF personnel were killed and three injured when heavily-armed militants had attacked the Lethpora camp.

The DG assured "best possible care" to the family of the soldiers who died in the attack, he added. PTI MIJ ABH .

