Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Rajendra Nain, who was killed by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in an attack on the force's camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, were consigned to flames with full state honour in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Nain was cremated at his native village in Gaurisar.

His one-and-a-half-year-old daughter lit the funeral pyre.

A large number of villagers, officials from CRPF, district administration, and police paid their homage.

Nain was one the five CRPF personnel killed in the pre- dawn militant attack on the paramilitary force's camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. PTI SDA ABH .

