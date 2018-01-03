Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The residents of winter capital Jammu today woke up to a foggy and chilly morning as the minimum temperature nosedived to the season's lowest at 4.3 degrees Celsius.

A dense fog engulfed the city of temples, resulting in the cancellation of an Air India flight and delayed operations at the airport, officials said today.

However, the operations at Jammu airport resumed around 1.20 pm after improvement in the visibility.

"Barring one cancellation, the rest of the flights scheduled for the day operated with some delay", an official at the Airport told PTI.

According to a spokesman of northern railways, the rail traffic was also disrupted due to the dense fog.

"There was delay in the arrival and departure of the trains in the morning due to the dense fog," the spokesman said.

The bus service in the city and other routes was also hit by the dense fog as drivers were forced to drive cautiously, a police official said, adding there was no report of any accident due to the dense fog.

A spokesman of the MET office said the minimum temperature in Jammu city fell to 4.3 degrees Celsius against the previous night's 6 degrees Celsius.

"This is the lowest temperature recorded in the city, which is also three degrees below normal during this part of the season" the spokesperson added.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, also registered a slight dip in the minimum temperature which settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature is on decline across the region, with Bhaderwah in Doda district recording a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AB MG .

