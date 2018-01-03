New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police said today that a drone, which was fitted with a camera, has been found in the Yamuna Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

JNU's chief security officer Naveen Yadav today filed a complaint with the police after the drone-camera was recovered at the hostel last evening.

The memory card of the camera contains five video recordings of very short durations, Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said.

In the recordings, a boy and a girl can be seen flying the drone. They were yet to be identified.

Efforts were on to identify them, Dumbere added. PTI SLB ABH .

