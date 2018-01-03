2016-2017 New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Railways earned an additional Rs 2,000 crore through sale of tickets in 2016-2017 as compared to the previous fiscal, the government told Parliament today.

Minister of State for railways Rajen Gohain told Lok Sabha that in 2015-2016, the national transporter earned Rs 17,204.06 crore through booking of tickets online and Rs 28,119 crore in offline booking while in 2016-2-017, it earned 19,209.28 crore in online booking and 28,468.81 crore in offline booking.

The revenue generated through tickets in 2015-2016 was Rs 45,323.93 crore while in the corresponding period next year it increased by Rs 2354.16 crore.

This refers to the fiscal year ending March 2017.

"With a view to facilitating convenient booking of unreserved tickets by passengers without having to stand in long queues to purchase railway tickets, Indian Railways has introduced facility of booking paperless unreserved tickets, season ticket and platform ticket through mobile phone in some stations in Central, Western, Eastern, Southern, South Eastern, South Central and Northern Railways", Gohain said.

PTI ASG DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.