New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) All-India EPS-95 Pensioners Sangharsh Samiti today said that their members in different states are pressing the government for minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 under the scheme.

The members of Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) has started 'Bhiksha Aandolan' (begging movement) to press the government for their demand of minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 and interim pension of Rs 5,000, All-India EPS-95 Pensioners Sangharsh Samiti said in a statement.

According to the statement, at present the minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000 is provided under the EPS-95.

There are around 60 lakh pensioners out of which around 40 lakh pensioners are getting less than Rs 1,500 per month, when the government has about Rs 3 lakh crore of pension funds.

The Samiti said its members collected Rs 1,922 in Haridwar, Rs 10,000 in Maharashtra and Rs 5,000 in Telangana, which was deposited into Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

It also said the main objective of this movement to reach out to the prime minister with their demands as it is difficult to meet both ends in such a meagre pension under the scheme.

If our demands are not met till January 10, 2018 then we will take the movement to next level and cordon off the residence of Members of Parliament and member of legislative assemblies to press them to write to the prime minister about our demands, it added. PTI KKS BAL .

