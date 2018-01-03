Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police today claimed to have busted a fake job racket with the arrest of three persons, who, they say, were part of a gang involved in duping youths by promising them jobs against cash payments.

A police spokesman said the department received a complaint from Shanker Singh, a resident of Roop Nagar, claiming he and 21 others were duped by five men on the false promise of landing them government jobs.

Singh has identified the accused as Ajay Bali of Roop Nagar, Mohammad Ayoub Sheikh and Mohammad Yousuf Bhat of Anantnag, Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh of Kulgam and Prithivi Singh of Ramban.

He claimed that they have paid the accused about Rs 1.20 crore, the spokesman said.

The police spokesman said Singh also claimed the accused provided them appointment letters of government jobs, which later proved fake.

Of the five accused named, Bali was arrested with his two previously not identified accomplices. Efforts were on to arrest the other four named accused, the spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and a special investigation team was probing the matter.

"These persons worked as motivators who would entice gullible unemployed youth for government jobs against huge sum of money. After receiving the money, they used to arrange meeting with the accused, who would pose as politicians, secretariat employees and Jammu and Kashmir bank officials," the spokesman said.

He said the candidates would receive appointment letters, particularly of J&K Bank.

"Many junior government and bank officials are also believed to be involved in the scam," the spokesman said. PTI TAS ABH .

