Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) The Dover Lane Music Conference, one of the premier festivals in the country devoted to pure classical music, would introduce a new feature this year - duet performances of father and son.

Vocalist Channulal Mishra, exponent of Benaras gharana, will inaugurate the four-day concert on January 22, Honorary General Secretary of the Conference Bappa Sen said.

Mishra will be conferred the 'Sangeet Samman 2018', one of the most prestigious awards for classical musicians, instituted by the Dover Lane Music Conference.

"This year we are introducing a new feature - duet performance of father and son. Three eminent artistes will be performing with their sons on different days," he said.

Violinist L Subramaniam and his son Ami Subramaniam, mohan veena maestro Viswamohan Bhatt and his son Salil Bhatt, and sitarist Shahid Pervez Khan and his son Shakir Khan would perform in the music conference, Sen told a press meet.

The Dover Lane Music Conference, which started in 1952, will also pay tribute to late Thumri queen Girija Devi on the inaugural day. The doyen of Seniya and Benaras gharanas had died here on October 24 last year.

Sen said flute magician Hariprasad Chaurasia, vocalist Pt Jasraj and Ustad Rashid Khan will also be performing at the conference which will end on January 25.

The classical session on January 24 will be in memory of Kishori Amonkar, he said.

Santoor Artiste Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, who was present at the press meet lauded the Dover Lane Music Conference saying "We don't get the ambiance elsewhere as we get in this classical concert." PTI SUS NN .

