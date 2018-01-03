Madurai, Jan 3 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a three-storey textile shop here early today but no one was injured, police said.

Textiles worth more than Rs.3 crore were destroyed in the fire, they said, adding, the building has developed a crack.

There was no one in the shop when the mishap occurred following a short circuit, police said.

People in the area saw smoke billowing out and informed fire service personnel.

The shop owners had downed shutters late last night.

The fire service personnel put out the fire after a six-hour battle. PTI SSN BN .

