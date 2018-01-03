Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Minister Madhukarrao Kimmatkar passed away here today following a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 86 and is survived by wife, son and four daughters.

Madhukarrao Kimmatkar had suffered pneumonia attack and died at a private hospital here. His last rites will be performed tomorrow, his son Prasad Kimmatkar told PTI.

Kimmatkar served as the minister of state of Finance, Labour as well as Law and Judiciary.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condoled his demise.

In his message, Rao said, "Advocate Madhukarrao Kimmatkar was a committed peopleÂ’s representative who fought for the problems of the state, particularly those of Vidarbha, with great intensity and passion. He never took partisan stand while talking on development matters." Fadnavis called the departed leader a "votary of all-round development of Vidarbha" while state Congress chief Ashok Chavan called him "a leader committed to the Congress ideology." PTI CLS/MR NRB .

