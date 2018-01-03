New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhi and six other cantonments have been identified for introducing "smart solutions" and upgrading civic amenities, the government informed Lok Sabha today.

The other cantonments identified for the project include Ambala, Deolali, Ferozepur, Meerut, Pune and Secunderabad, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Officials said online services will be introduced in the cantonments besides monitoring various amenities and facilities through use of information technology.

Last year, the Army finalised a plan to develop various cantonments in line with the government's smart city initiative.

Top Army brass had deliberated extensively on the implementation of the project during the commanders' conference last year.

Replying to a separate question, Bhamre said an armed forces tribunal had slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on retired vice admiral P K Chatterjee for alleged nepotism.

To an another query, Bhamre said to compensate for the unique aspects of defence services including the extreme conditions in which defence personnel operate, Military Service Pay (MSP) has been provided for upto the level of Brigadier and equivalent.

"Consequently, while the pay on initial induction of a civilian employee at the lowest pay level (in Level-1) is Rs 18,000, the pay on initial induction of a defence force personnel, who gets inducted at their lowest pay level which is Level-3, inclusive of MSP will be Rs 26,900," he said.

Similarly, he said, while the pay for a civilian officer inducted at Level-10 would be Rs 56,100, the pay for a defence service officer inducted at the same level, inclusive of MSP, will be Rs 71,600. PTI MPB ASK ASK .

