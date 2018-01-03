Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) The fans of Harry Potter can get to binge watch the exploits of the Boy Who Lived on HBO's NOW for free.

The streaming service will screen all the eight movies for a month without any charge to the new subscribers, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The development comes after the basic cable rights to exhibit the movies were earned by NBCUniversal (from Disney) last August. This was to be followed up with plans to screen the movies on Syfy and USA later this year.

HBO and Warner Bros, the studio behind the franchise, are both owned by Time Warner Cable.

The franchise based on J K Rowling's bestseller eight- part book series on the boy wizard, the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" released in 2001.

The success of the films launched the careers of lead actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

It also led to a spin-off, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", which released last year, with its sequel, starring Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, to be released on November 16. PTI RDS BK .

