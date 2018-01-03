New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today sought the response of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on a PIL alleging that illegal industries in residential areas were harming public health.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the Delhi government's Health and Family Welfare Department on the plea alleging inaction of the authorities in implementation of the 2004 Supreme Court verdict, which directed closure of industrial units in residential areas.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on February 19.

The petition by Delhi-resident Mohammad Rafiq alleged that emissions from the illegal industries, particularly in north-west Delhi, were affecting the air quality of the area.

"The people of these areas have been suffering from various diseases relating to respiratory and digestive systems," it said, adding that some of such industries were also operating near schools.

The petitioner has sought a court-monitored investigation to find out the reason behind the failure of the authorities in taking any action against the illegal and polluting industries running in these areas.

The plea has sought cancellation of the regularisation certificate, if any, granted to such industries as they cannot be allowed to run in the residential areas. PTI PPS HMP SC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.