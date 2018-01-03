New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Drug firm Hetero today said it has launched its biosimilar Adalimumab, used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune disorders, under the brand name 'Mabura'.

The product, which is a biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira, will be marketed and distributed in India by Hetero Healthcare, the company said in a statement.

Adalimumab is the first fully human monoclonal antibody which was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2002," it added.

The drug will be manufactured at the company's Hyderabad facility for Biologics, Hetero said.

Mabura is an anti-inflammatory medication indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune disorders such as psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, the company added.

The product will be available as a pre-filled syringe of 40 mg. PTI AKT ANS SBT .

