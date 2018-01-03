Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) The following are PTI's Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) The following are PTI's top/expected stories from eastern region at 4.30 pm: STORIES IN THE PIPELINE: * Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Birbhum STORIES ON THE WIRE: LGC1 JH-COURT-FODDER Fodder scam: contempt notice to RJD, Cong leaders, quantum of punishment to Lalu likely tomorrow Ranchi: A special CBI court here today served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising the December 23 conviction of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on television.

CES3 WB-BJP HINDUTVA BJP accuses Mamata of practising soft Hindutva Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today accused state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of practising "soft Hindutva" to stop consolidation of "Hindu votes" in favour of BJP.

CES1 OD-NABARD Rs 372.51 crore sanctioned by NABARD to Odisha Bhuabneswar: The NABARD has sanctioned Rs 372.51 crore loan assistance under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to Odisha towards irrigation and rural bridge projects for the last quarter of this fiscal.

CES2 BH-JAWAN Injured CRPF jawan dies Aurangabad: A CRPF jawan succumbed to injuries received in a gunbattle with Maoists in this naxal-infested district, police said today.

ERG2 OD-SCHOOLS-ZERO PERIOD Zero period to be introduced in select schools of Ganjam district Berhampur: In a bid to promote creativity and logical thinking among children, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has decided to introduce a zero period in select schools once a week.

ERG3 WB-IPS-BHARATI-RELEASE IPS officer's prayer for voluntary retirement accepted Kolkata: The West Bengal government has accepted senior IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's "prayer" for voluntary retirement with immediate effect, a week after she was transferred.

ERG4 WB-COLLEGE Charuchandra College shuts down indefinitely Kolkata: Charuchandra College today said it will remain closed indefinitely as the situation is not conducive to hold classes following a gherao of the principal by the college union students yesterday. PTI JM .

