STORIES ON THE WIRE: CAL3 WB-MAMATA NRC Centre conspiring to drive out Bengalis from Assam: Mamata Ahmedpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP-led central government of "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from Assam by "excluding" their names from the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

CAL4 WB-MAMATA TRIPLE TALAQ Triple talaq bill flawed, claims Mamata Ahmedpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today described the bill on triple talaq as "defective", saying it would do Muslim women more harm than good.

CES5 WB-DOVER LANE-CLASSICAL Father-son duet performances in Dover Lane Music Conference Kolkata: The Dover Lane Music Conference, one of the premier festivals in the country devoted to pure classical music, would introduce a new feature this year - duet performances of father and son.

CES6 TR-MAN-HACK 82-year-old man hacked to death in Tripura Belonia(Tripura): A 82-year old man was hacked to death allegedly by his mentally unsound neighbour at Prakashnagar in South Tripura district.

CES8 MZ-COMMUNITY FEAST 100 fall ill after communtiy feast Aizawl: At least 100 people fell ill after participating in a New Year community feast in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

CES9 WB-ARMY-INTERACTION Arunachal school children interacts with GOC, Eastern Command Kolkata: A group of school children from Arunachal Pradesh today interacted with Lt Gen Abhay Krishna, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, who shared his thoughts on 'Unity in Diversity' with them.

CES10 OD-NITIAAYOG-REJECT Odisha govt not to participate in Prabhari officers meet Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today made it clear that it would not participate in the Prabhari Officers meet convened by the Niti Aayog in New Delhi on January 4 and 5.

