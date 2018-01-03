Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI): Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI): Following are the top stories from the southern region at 2115 hrs today.

MDS7 TN-AIADMK-LD MEETING Chennai: Amid rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran flexing his muscles following the R K Nagar bypoll win, the ruling AIADMK today convened a meeting of party MLAs ahead of next week's Assembly session and advised them to maintain decorum even if there was "any kind of provocation." MDS9 TN-RAJINI-KARUNA Chennai: Days after announcing his entry into politics, top actor Rajinikanth meets DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence here and seeks his blessings.

MDS8 TN-FIREWORKS-BANDH Sivakasi (TN), Jan 3 (PTI) A day-long bandh is observed in support of the fireworks industry which has been on an indefinite closure since December 26 demanding exemption of fireworks from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act.

MDS5 KA-YEDDYURAPPA-TAG (CORRECTED) Bengaluru: Amidst raging differences on the issue of separate religion status to Veerashivas/Lingayats, the Karnataka BJP says it would abide by the decision of the apex body of the communities that the two were one.

MDS6 KL-SABARIMALA-NAME Thiruvananthapuram: The famous shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala will continue to be known by the name "Sabrimala Sree Dharma Sashtha Temple" with the management deciding to reject its rechristening as proposed by the previous body constituted by the UDF regime.

BOM17 TL-VIJAYVARGIYA Hyderabad: Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with changing the nature of politics in the country, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claims that leaders of the opposition parties were now visiting temples in contrast to their earlier attitude. PTI BN .

