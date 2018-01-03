Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) After two successful outings with Salman Khan in "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", director Ali Abbas Zafar is looking forward to their third collaboration in "Bharat".

Zafar said the offer to direct the movie, which is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father", came to him from Salman himself.

"That film came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it.

I saw it and really liked it.

"(But) You can't make the film exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the film. Salman said after 'Tiger...', you do this," Zafar told PTI.

"Ode to My Father" was directed by Yoon Je-kyoon and revolves around a young boy's promise made during the chaos of the Korean War.

The film's remake rights have been bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

The Hindi film will reportedly be set during India- Pakistan partition. Ali is, however, tight-lipped about the basic plot.

When asked if anyone apart from Salman has been cast yet, Ali said currently the film is at an early stage.

"We will begin March onwards. I want to sleep for a month. We are at the elementary stage," Zafar said.

The film will go on floors this year.

