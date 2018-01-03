New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) FMCG firm Hindustan Foods (HFL) today said it has obtained all required licences and started commercial production of pest care products at the manufacturing factory in Jammu which it acquired from Reckitt Benckiser India last year.

"Further to the corporate announcement by the company regarding the acquiring of the pest products manufacturing unit at IGC II, SIDCO Samba, J&K from Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt Ltd (RBIPL) on a going concern basis...the company has obtained all required licences and started commercial production from January 2, 2018," HFL said in a BSE filing.

The company said the manufacturing unit will supply the pest care products to RBIPL and it hopes to achieve a turnover of Rs 125 crore annually from this unit.

"HFL has entered into a 7 years committed supply agreement with RBIPL and we hope to have a minimum revenue in the range of Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore during the entire agreement period," it added.

In October last, Hindustan Foods announced acquisition of the pest products manufacturing factory of RB at Samba, Jammu as a going concern on a slump sale basis. PTI SVK MKJ .

