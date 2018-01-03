Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) The Telangana prisons department has given Rs 500 to a person as a reward for providing information about location of beggars in the city.

This is perhaps the first such instance in the state.

"We gave the money yesterday," V K Singh, Director General of Prisons, said today.

The identity of the person was not disclosed.

The prisons department has launched an initiative to rehabilitate beggars in the state capital.

After launching the initiative, the department announced in the last week of December to offer a reward of Rs 500 to anyone providing information about the presence and location of beggars.

Many people, who provided information, however, refused the reward money, Singh said.

The department is providing beggars shelter, food, counselling and employment skills training.

"If they are sick, we are getting them hospitalised and taking care of them. This is a comprehensive package," Singh had said last week.

If they are fit, the beggars are given employment in the prison industries like furniture-making, he had said. PTI SJR RSY .

