New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal today directed the northern states to identify sites in each district for collection and storage of crop residue to encourage farmers not to burn agricultural stubble in their fields.

A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice U D Salvi asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to give the description of these sites in their areas along with their capacity and the mode of utilisation of the crop residue generated in the fields.

"We direct Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to identify the sites in each district for collection and storage of crop residue," it said.

The next hearing will be held on February 20.

The Punjab government had earlier faced the wrath of the tribunal for not taking effective steps to provide financial assistance and infrastructure facility to the farmers to encourage them not to burn agricultural residue in their fields.

The green panel had said that two years had elapsed since its verdict in the Vikrant Tongad case, in which it passed a slew of directions to stop crop burning, but the state government showed a lethargic approach.

It had said the Punjab government had also failed to tie up with any company, private or public, which could utilise the crop residue.

The tribunal had directed the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to convene a meeting to work out a clear mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants. PTI PKS SC .

