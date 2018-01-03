Kohima, Jan 3 (PTI) An indefinite bandh began today in Tseminyu area in Nagaland to press the demand for upgradation of Tseminyu into a full-fledged district headquarters.

The bandh, which began at 6 AM, has been called by the Rengma Naga frontal organizations in Kohima district, the bandh organisers said.

Tseminyu, which is the residents of the Rengma Nagas, is presently a sub-divisional headquarter under Kohima district of Nagaland, official sources said.

Nagaland Home Minister Kuzhuluzo Nienu had yesterday said that the state government would have no option but to grant the demand of the Rengmas if they fulfilled the criteria for upgradation of a sub-division into district headquarters. PTI NBS PR PR .

