Jakarta, Jan 3 (PTI) India has hosted a major cultural event in the Indonesian city of Bandung, as part of efforts to boost bilateral ties.

The grand finale of the 'India Culture Week' was held at the central public square in Bandung on December 31 with a gala Indian music and dance performance that was attended by more than 3,000 local citizens and art lovers in Bandung.

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy along with the regional government of Bandung.

The mission used local resources and artists from its Jakarta-based cultural centre (JNICC) to hold the event, which was jointly inaugurated by India's Ambassador to Indonesia Pradeep Kumar Rawat and the Mayor of Bandung Ridwan Kamil.

India was the first country chosen by the Bandung regional government as its partner for celebrations that were held in this format for the first time in the city.

The week-long festivities included a high profile 'Visit India Tourism Seminar', an Indian food festival, film festival and a photo exhibition depicting key moments in India- Indonesia diplomatic history.

The mayor of Bandung expressed hope that the event would lead to increased flow of tourists from both nations.

The Indian envoy highlighted the scope of enhancing cooperation in tourism sector between India and Bandung. PTI KUN AKJ KUN .

