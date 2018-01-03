By Fakir Hassen Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) An Indian-origin philanthropist in South Africa has been elected to a US-based global organisation which works for the welfare of the community.

Ishwar Ramlutchman, an anointed Prince of the Zulu Kingdom, received 63 per cent of the votes in a tightly-fought election for the Executive Vice President of the new international executive council of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

Sunny Kulathakal of Bahrain has become the President.

The voting took place through electronic ballots from GOPIO members across 21 countries.

Ramlutchman joined the GOPIO in 2012 as a Life Member and Chapter President of Zululand before being appointed as Africa Co-Coordinator for two terms from 2013 to 2017, during which he oversaw the exponential growth of the organisation on the continent.

Last year, he hosted the GOPIO Bienniel Business Convention in Durban. This convention saw many international and local businessman and dignitaries committing to a range of projects to benefit the diaspora.

"I am truly humbled by the confidence and trust that my colleagues in the GOPIO from across the globe have placed in me in assisting my new President to further the goals of the organisation as we embark on supporting the new India which is at the threshold of accepting new technologies and business investments," Ramlutchman said.

He said that the new team has come up with the motto 'GOPIO Means Business' to get Indian diaspora entrepreneurs and businessmen to take greater interest in investing in both their home communities and in India in business, philanthropy, education, healthcare and social causes.

"Ishwarbhai's role in creating chapters and championing social cohesion by working with people of all races is highly admirable," said Lucy Sigaban, President of the Johannesburg South chapter of the GOPIO.

"His recognition by His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini as an adopted son and the only Indian-origin to be appointed as a trustee of the Royal Household and to be given the Zulu Royal orders and a Zulu name, Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, speaks volumes," Sigaban added.

The GOPIO was founded in New York in 1989 for fighting human rights violation of people of Indian-origin. It has now set its priorities in pooling resources, both financial and professional, for the benefit of PIOs, the countries they come from and India. PTI FH CPS .

